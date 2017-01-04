Woman Escapes Cops by Driving into River, Drinks Beer as Police Pull Vehicle Ashore

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A Pennsylvania woman attempting to escape from police drove her SUV into a river and then calmly sat inside the vehicle drinking beer while ignoring police as they urged her to come ashore.

Police in York, Pennsylvania, chased a woman to the York Haven boat launch intending to arrest her for fleeing from them in her 2011 Subaru Outback. But as officers approached her vehicle, the woman gunned the engine, sending her vehicle about 20 feet out into the Susquehanna River.

Officers report that the woman ignored their calls to open the door and swim ashore and instead sat calmly in the driver’s seat drinking her beer, USA Today reported.

Eventually the fire department arrived by boat, pulled the woman from her SUV, brought her ashore, and delivered her into the waiting arms of police.

The incident began when the woman was seen rolling through a stop sign in East Manchester Township. A radio alert was issued for police to be on the lookout for her vehicle and the woman was eventually chased to the docks.

It was then, when police approached her car, that she drove into the river.

“For whatever reason, she decides to drive into the river,” Newberry Police Chief John Snyder told the media.

Newberry Township Police Sgt. Keith Farren added that the woman was unconscious by the time firefighters reached her by boat.

