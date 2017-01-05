Donald Trump Tackles Toyota for Planned Plant in Mexico

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump challenged Toyota for plans to build a new plant in Mexico, warning them that they would face big taxes if they tried to sell the cars built there in America.

“Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S.,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.”

Trump appeared to react to a statement by Toyota’s president Akio Toyoda during an industry event in Tokyo.

“We will consider our option as we see what policies the incoming president adopts,” Toyoda said, according to Reuters.

Toyota broke ground on a new $1 billion plant in Mexico after Trump was elected in November, according to the Wall Street Journal.