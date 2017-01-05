Joe Biden Plans to Stay Involved in Politics After Leaving White House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he plans to stay involved in politics after leaving the White House.

“I’m leaving, but I’m not going to be quiet,” Joe Biden said, speaking at a private fundraiser for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, according to Politico.

Biden added that the country needs Democrats “as much now as it has since… maybe… since I held public office.”

“The worst sin of all is the abuse of power,” the Vice President said.

Biden said Republicans will “inherit the wind” in their efforts to repeal Obamacare.

Biden said he sees “enormous challenge and enormous opportunity ahead” for Democrats, “as long as we don’t forget who we are.”

But he also noted that they need to start “plain, spoken communications to the regular people.”

“We are never going to give up on the poor or disadvantage, or give up on our progressive values,” he said. “But people are scared.”

After Biden leaves the White House, he plans to continue his work on the “‘cancer moonshot’ and to work out of the University of Pennsylvania on foreign policy” as his full-time job, the Hill reports.

But he still plans to work on politics on the side, telling Democrats Wednesday that he will “do anything I can to help from the sidelines.”