Live-Streamed Video: Chicago Man Tortured; Forced to Say ‘F*** Trump’ and ‘F*** White People’

CBS Chicago reports that four people are now in custody following a recent Facebook livestream that appears to show an unidentified young man tied up, gagged and tortured as his assailants shout “f*ck Donald Trump.”

The video shows a young man tied up and gagged in the corner of a room, cowering as two men threaten him with a knife while shouting, “f*ck white people, f*ck Donald Trump.” The video also shows the victim being hit and cut repeatedly all while his mouth is taped shut and hands and legs bound. Chicago PD are reporting that the man has special needs and had previously been reported missing from a suburb.

A woman who is apparently recording the video laughs and says, “let me see” before aiming her camera at the man and inspecting a large, open wound on his head which appears to show bone beneath.

Chicago police were made aware of the video on Tuesday afternoon and told Fox32 that four arrests have been made relating to it but did not reveal the identities of the assailants or the victim in the video. The situation is reportedly still under investigation.

Chicago PD held a press conference Wednesday night where Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said, “It’s sickening, it makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years, and I’ve seen things that you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t.” Johnson continued, “I’m not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening.”

“Some alert 11th District officers encountered an individual that didn’t seem right. They saw that this individual was in distress; he was in crisis,” Lt. Stephen Sesso said. “And they cared enough to do something about it. This individual was taken to the hospital, and an investigation conducted. At the same time, there were some individuals from another incident taken into custody at roughly the same address. The officers working together hand in hand were able to put together that the individual they encountered in distress was missing from one of our suburbs, and considered an ‘endangered missing.’”

Chicago Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin provided some background on the victims relationship to his assailants, “He is an acquaintance of one of these subjects, apparently, they met out in the suburbs. These subjects then stole a van out in the suburbs and then brought him into Chicago.” According to the police Two men and two women have been arrested in relation to the incident and the victim has since been released from hospital, he is with his parents.

