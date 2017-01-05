Ohio State Campus Carry Proponent Shot and Killed Near Campus

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tarak Underiner–a 20-year-old Ohio State University student and campus carry proponent–was shot and killed near campus early Thursday morning.

A motive for the shooting is not known, but police believe the incident was not random.

According to WCPO, police responded to a 911 call which indicated someone had been shot. Upon reaching the scene they found Underiner, who had been “shot multiple times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSYX reports that police found no evidence of forced entry and that Underiner’s two roommates are not considered suspects.

Ohio Students for Concealed Carry director Michael Newbern posted the following message to Facebook following news of Underiner’s death:

I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night near The Ohio State University. Tarak Underiner was both a personal friend of mine and a bright young man with a promising future ahead of him. His work as a member of Buckeyes for Concealed Carry on Campus to restore the right to self-defense on Ohio’s college campuses put him in an elite class obtained by very few others in our movement. At this time, few facts are known and speculation on the circumstances surrounding his death is unwarranted. We are committed to working with law enforcement to the best of our ability in their efforts to solve this case. We also plead with anyone that may have any relevant information to reach out to OSUPD at (614)292-2121 and/or CPD at (614)645-4545.

On December 19, 2016, Ohio Governor John Kasich (R) signed legislation allowing college and university systems to allow campus carry by concealed carry permit holders if they so choose. OSU president Michael Drake has made it clear that he opposes allowing law-abiding students to be armed on campus for self-defense.

