Poll: 73 Percent of Voters Want Trump to Succeed as President

The majority of voters want President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency to be successful, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

Seventy-three percent of all voters want Trump’s presidency to be successful, while 57 percent of Democrats want his presidency to be a success, according to Rasmussen Reports.

The results show that 91 percent of Republicans want Trump’s presidency to be a success.

Although the majority of all voters want to see him be successful as president, only 39 percent of likely U.S. voters predict his presidency is “more likely to be a success.” Thirty percent say he’s likely to be a failure.

“Just over half of all voters now view Trump favorably,” Rasmussen Reports notes.

The poll questioned 1,000 likely voters across the country on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. The results have a plus or minus three point margin of error.