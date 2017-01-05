Ted Cruz: Trump’s Cabinet Conservative ‘All Stars’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) commended President-elect Donald Trump’s choices for his Cabinet thus far on Wednesday, calling Trump’s picks a team of conservative “all stars.”

“I have been really pleased and very impressed with the Cabinet nominations of President-elect Trump,” Cruz said, speaking to host Larry O’Connor of the Larry O’Connor Show on Washington, D.C.-area WMAL.

“This is a serious cabinet, a cabinet of highly qualified individuals, it is a cabinet of strong conservatives. The President-elect should be commended for bringing together a team of all stars, and I think that bodes really well, I hope, for the commitment to carry through on promises we made.”

Cruz and Trump had been fierce and bitter rivals in the Republican primary, and Cruz had declined to endorse Trump in his keynote address at the Republican National Convention. However, they later mended fences somewhat.

Cruz also slammed the outgoing Obama administration’s moves against Israel at the United Nations, accusing lame duck President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry of “incredible animosity for Israel.” He said that Obama, Kerry, and Vice President Joe Biden had taken a “disgraceful” parting shot at Israel.

In response, Cruz said, he expected Congress to pass legislation reaffirming its earlier commitment to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

He also reported that he had introduced legislation to cut funds to the Palestinian Authority, and that he and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had introduced a bill to cut off funds to the United Nations until it rescinded UN Security Council Resolution 2334.

UNSC Res 2334 declared Israel’s entire presence in the West Bank — which many Israelis call Judea and Samaria, and which Israel controlled after a defensive war in 1967 — illegal, including the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem and Jewish religious and historical sites where Jews had lived for millennia.

Cruz also spoke about his support for a constitutional amendment to create term limits for Congress.

