Live Updates: 13 Shot at Fort Lauderdale Airport

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A gunman, identified by NBC News as Esteban Santiago, 26, is reportedly in custody after at least five people were shot and killed at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport Friday.

Wearing a Star Wars T-shirt, the shooter reportedly opened fire at the baggage carousel in Terminal 2.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Update 3:49 pm ET:

According to Fox News, the suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman “was a passenger on a Canadian Air Flight and checked his gun. He claimed his bag, took the gun from the bag, went into the bathroom and loaded it, came out and started shooting.”

Law enforcement officials are now saying at least 13 people were shot.

The gunman was reportedly taken into custody without law enforcement having to fire a shot.

Update 3:27 pm ET:

SWAT, multiple police agencies respond to possible 2nd shooting at FLL pic.twitter.com/GgXvOikJMk — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 6, 2017

#LIVE Witness says gunman shouted "I'm not Jewish" repeatedly https://t.co/C8nRNwa2wB — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 6, 2017

Update 3:05 pm ET:

Distraught witness to Ft. Lauderdale shooting: "I had a perfect picture of him coming and walking up and down and shooting people…" pic.twitter.com/2witNkr7Yp — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

Unverified video has surfaced on Twitter that appears to show a chaotic scene inside the baggage claim area.

Shooting on terminal 4 Fort Lauderdale airport all terminal evacuated pic.twitter.com/TuT8ngKgZD — Jorge Curiel H (@jcurielh) January 6, 2017

KETV 7 reports TSA confirmed that there were reports of more shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International. The shots were reportedly fired around 2:30 pm ET.

TSA tweeted:

Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed. — TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017

Update 2:35 pm ET: President-elect Donald Trump has expressed his concern for the tragedy on Twitter and the White House has released the following statement from NSC Spokesperson Ned Price:

The President was apprised this afternoon by Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Lisa Monaco of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport and will be kept updated as the investigation unfolds.

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Update 2:48 pm ET: Former George W. Bush White House Press Secrectary Ari Fleischer was in the airport when the shots rang out.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

CNN reports that the incident occurred in the baggage claim area of terminal 2. Innocents were rushed out of the building and gathered on the tarmac while law enforcement swept the building.

Flights “are still operating from the south side of the airport,” as the shooting incident occurred on the north side.

MSNBC quotes Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL), that the suspected gunman at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International was named Estaban Santiago. Nelson said the gunman “was carrying a military ID.” Nelson stressed that that does not mean it was the gunman’s actual ID.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.