Trump: Intelligence Briefing Shows ‘Absolutely No Effect’ of Cyber Attacks on Election Results

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump asserted that cyber attacks had “absolutely no effect” on the results of the election, after he received an intelligence briefing at Trump Tower on Friday.

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” Trump said in a statement sent to reporters.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

He added that although there were attempts to hack the RNC, they had the proper security defense to ward off the attacks.

Trump was briefed by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James B. Comey, and Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command.

After the meeting, Trump appeared eager to put the controversy behind him, praising the intelligence community for their efforts.

“I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation,” he said.

He also promised to have an aggressive plan to secure the country from cyber attacks, vowing a plan within 90 days of taking the office of the presidency.

“The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm,” he said. “Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America’s safety and security will be my number one priority.”