‘It Is Over’: Joe Biden Shuts Down Democrats’ Electoral College Challenge to Trump

Vice President Joe Biden shut down a Democratic challenger to the Electoral College certificate that verifies President-elect Donald Trump’s win on Friday, telling Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) “It is over.”

Jayapal made the objection to the certificate from Georgia during a joint session of Congress held to verify certificates and count Electoral College votes from each state. Biden thrice told Jayapal that her objection to the Georgia certificate held no water, and there was “no debate” that the certificate stands in support of Donald Trump’s 16 electoral votes.

“No debate. There’s no debate,” Biden said. “Sections 15 and 17 of Title 3 of the United States Code require that any objections be presented in writing and signed by both a member of the House of Representatives and a Senator.”

Jayapal again intervened, saying, “even as people waited hours in Georgia,” to which Biden interrupted saying, “There is no debate.” When Jayapal said she had only received a signature from a member of the House of Representatives, Biden said, “Well, it is over.”

The Republican side of the floor broke into cheers and applause after Biden’s statement. House Speaker Paul Ryan could be seen laughing in the background.

Similar protests and objections came from Reps. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX), Raul Grijalva (D-AZ). All of them were given the gavel and shut down by Biden. At one point Biden said, “debate in a joint session” is prohibited by parliamentary rules.

Towards the end of the joint session, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) asked if any senator would stand with House members to object. No one stood with her.

Trump was officially certified as America’s next president. At final count, he received 304 Electoral College votes and Hillary Clinton received 227.

