Skip to content

Report: Hillary Clinton Pressured to Run for Mayor of New York City

BROOKLYN, NY - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at an after party, accompanied by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, after the CNN Democratic Presidential Primary Debate at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday April 14, 2016. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

by Alex Swoyer6 Jan 2017Washington, DC 0

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hillary Clinton is reportedly being pressured to run for mayor of New York City, according to several recent news reports.

If Clinton chooses to run, she will challenge Democratic incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

De Blasio previously served as Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign manager, but according to AOL, the relationship between the two has chilled, as it took him several months to endorse Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Although Donald Trump dealt her a significant defeat, Clinton did win 79 percent of New York City’s vote in the 2016 election, as she remains popular in the Big Apple.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.