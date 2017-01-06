SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hillary Clinton is reportedly being pressured to run for mayor of New York City, according to several recent news reports.

If Clinton chooses to run, she will challenge Democratic incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio previously served as Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign manager, but according to AOL, the relationship between the two has chilled, as it took him several months to endorse Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Although Donald Trump dealt her a significant defeat, Clinton did win 79 percent of New York City’s vote in the 2016 election, as she remains popular in the Big Apple.