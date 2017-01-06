TMZ: Obama Family Building a Wall Around New Home

President Barack Obama will reportedly have a big, beautiful wall around his new home in Washington DC.
According to spy photos from TMZ, workers are currently building a brick wall around the rental home where the Obamas plan to live after leaving the White House.
The home was sold in 2014 for $5,295,000 and has 9 beds and 8.5 bathrooms. It has 8,200 square feet and was built in 1928.
The Obama family is expected to live in Washington D.C. while youngest daughter Sasha finishes school.
