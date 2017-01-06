Skip to content

TMZ: Obama Family Building a Wall Around New Home

President Barack Obama gestures about wearing a hardhat and safety goggles during his tour at ArcelorMittal, a steel mill in Cleveland, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. Obama visited the steel mill to discuss the economy and manufacturing. From Ohio the president will travel to Philadelphia to raise campaign money benefiting the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC). (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

President Barack Obama will reportedly have a big, beautiful wall around his new home in Washington DC.

According to spy photos from TMZ, workers are currently building a brick wall around the rental home where the Obamas plan to live after leaving the White House.

The home was sold in 2014 for $5,295,000 and has 9 beds and 8.5 bathrooms. It has 8,200 square feet and was built in 1928.

The Obama family is expected to live in Washington D.C. while youngest daughter Sasha finishes school.


