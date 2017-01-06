Skip to content

Vicente Fox Trolls Trump on Twitter: ‘Are You a Legitimate President?’

Trump and Vicente Fox AP Getty
AP, Getty

by Alex Swoyer6 Jan 2017Washington, DC 0

Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox took to Twitter on Friday to question the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump’s election win.

The Tweet comes after a declassified report on Russian interference into the U.S. election was made public.

According to officials, Russia did try to influence the election, but there was no tampering with voting machines and the outcome of the election was not impacted.

Fox, who has blasted Trump’s campaign for months, took to Twitter on both Thursday and Friday to criticize the wall that Trump plans to build along the southern border to curb illegal immigration.

Fox’s Tweets about the wall also come as news reports surface about the Trump administration requesting funds from Congress to build the wall.


