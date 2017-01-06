Vicente Fox Trolls Trump on Twitter: ‘Are You a Legitimate President?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox took to Twitter on Friday to question the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump’s election win.

Sr Trump,the intelligence report is devastating.Losing election by more than 3M votes and in addition this.Are you a legitimate president? — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

The Tweet comes after a declassified report on Russian interference into the U.S. election was made public.

According to officials, Russia did try to influence the election, but there was no tampering with voting machines and the outcome of the election was not impacted.

Fox, who has blasted Trump’s campaign for months, took to Twitter on both Thursday and Friday to criticize the wall that Trump plans to build along the southern border to curb illegal immigration.

Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument.

Another promise he can't keep. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that fucken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

Fox’s Tweets about the wall also come as news reports surface about the Trump administration requesting funds from Congress to build the wall.