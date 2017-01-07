Brady Campaign to Donald Trump: We Don’t Need Your Prayers, We Need Gun Control

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When news broke of the January 6 shooting in the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International gun-free zone, President-elect Donald Trump Tweeted that his “thoughts and prayers” were with the people in the airport.

One day later, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence responded by Tweeting that they did not need Trump’s prayers. Rather, they needed gun control.

Trump wrote:

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The Brady Campaign responded:

And this was just a small part of a larger Brady Campaign effort to tell elected officials that their prayers were not needed. For example, they also told Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) that thoughts and prayers are not the solution, and they told House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) they were actually “tired of [his] thoughts and prayers.” They expressed the same sentiment to Senators Tom Tillis (R-NC), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Tim Scott (R-SC), all of whom made clear that their hearts went out to the Ft. Lauderdale victims and victims’ families.

This effort to reject the heartfelt prayers of Trump and GOP Senators was also carried out by Shannon Watts, founder of Micheal Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action. Watts Tweeted:

If thoughts and prayers solved gun violence, America wouldn't have the highest rate of gun violence of all developed nations. #FLLshooting https://t.co/8X8gccdNGY — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 6, 2017

Note how Watts throws in the unsubstantiated claim that America has “the highest rate of gun violence of developed nations.” It is all part of a distraction meant to keep people from thinking about the basic fact that the Ft. Lauederdale-Hollywood airport is a gun-free zone–that means 100 percent gun control, just like the Aurora movie theater, Sandy Hook Elementary, Umpqua Community College, Fort Hood, the Lafayette movie theater, and the Orlando Pulse, among other locations. When you understand this, you see that the January 6 attack just proved the impotency of gun control all over again.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.