Sean Spicer Previews ‘Big Flurry of Action’ from President Trump Immediately After Inauguration

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer previewed that Donald Trump would hit the ground running as soon as he was inaugurated as president of the United States.

“He is eager to get to work,” Spicer said. “He truly is eager to get down to the White House, get in the Oval Office and start taking action.”

Spicer made his remarks during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 hosted by Matthew Boyle.

He predicted a series of executive actions and orders that Trump would issue in the first days of his presidency and go to work with his legislative team.

“He’s not going to wait,” Spicer said. “I think that Friday, that Saturday, that Sunday, that Monday are going to be really really a big flurry of action that shows straight up to the American people and everybody that when he talked about change he meant it and wasn’t going to wait.”

Spicer previewed the lobbying ban as one thing that Trump would do as well as an effort to repeal some of Obama administration regulations.