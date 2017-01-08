Four Arrested in Attack, Robbery of 911 Dispatcher in Detroit

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Detroit police say they have arrested four people in connection with the attack and robbery of a 911 dispatcher.

Marquise Goodman and Lathyas Sutton, both 17, were taken into custody along with two others, WXYZ reported.

The 60-year-old 911 operator was attacked by four young men on her way to work after she stepped off the bus she normally takes to get to work, WDIV reported.

Police say an armed suspect approached her from behind and demanded her belongings. Three other suspects approached her moments later demanding more items and grabbing her by the neck.

The suspects punched her and threw her to the ground before they fled.

“Oh, I keep seeing flashes of that little boy in my face. You know, tell me that, you know, give me whatever I got. I still have flashbacks of that right now. I’m about to cry again,” she told WXYZ.

The robbery has prompted an upgrade in security cameras in the area and the placement of an officer in the guard booth.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.