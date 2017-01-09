Capitol Hill Hosts Nine Confirmation Hearings this Week for Trump Cabinet

There will be nine confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees this week, according to Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer.
“The Trump cabinet nominees understand how to lead organizations to success and I think you can see this reflected in their approaches to hearings regarding this week. They’re listening, they’re learning, they’re preparing,” Spicer told reporters on Monday morning.
The confirmation hearing schedule this week is as follows:
- Tuesday, Jan. 10:
- 9:30 AM Sen. Jeff Sessions, Attorney General
- 3:30 PM Gen. John Kelly, Department of Homeland Security Secretary
- Wednesday, Jan. 11:
- 9:15 AM Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State
- 10 AM Rep. Mike Pompeo, Director of Central Intelligence Agency
- 10 AM Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education
- 10: 15 AM Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation
- Thursday, Jan. 12:
- 9:30 AM Gen. James Mattis, Defense Secretary
- 10 AM Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce
- 10 AM Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
“It’s obviously going to be a big week on Capitol Hill,” Spicer declared.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.