Capitol Hill Hosts Nine Confirmation Hearings this Week for Trump Cabinet

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

There will be nine confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees this week, according to Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer.

“The Trump cabinet nominees understand how to lead organizations to success and I think you can see this reflected in their approaches to hearings regarding this week. They’re listening, they’re learning, they’re preparing,” Spicer told reporters on Monday morning.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The confirmation hearing schedule this week is as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 10: 9:30 AM Sen. Jeff Sessions, Attorney General 3:30 PM Gen. John Kelly, Department of Homeland Security Secretary

Wednesday, Jan. 11: 9:15 AM Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State 10 AM Rep. Mike Pompeo, Director of Central Intelligence Agency 10 AM Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education 10: 15 AM Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation

Thursday, Jan. 12: 9:30 AM Gen. James Mattis, Defense Secretary 10 AM Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce 10 AM Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development



“It’s obviously going to be a big week on Capitol Hill,” Spicer declared.