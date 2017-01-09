Donald Trump Discussing One Million New Jobs with Amazon Competitor Jack Ma

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Alibaba, the massive Chinese online retailer that competes with Amazon, wants to expand in the United States, promising to bring 1 million jobs to the country.

President-elect Donald Trump met with Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma in Trump Tower to discuss his plans, CNBC reports.

After the meeting at Trump Tower, the president-elect appeared with Ma to talk with reporters.

“We had a great meeting. And a great, great entrepreneur, one of the best in the world. And he loves this country and he loves China,” he said.

Trump’s announcement demonstrates that he wants not only to keep American jobs from going overseas, but to bring jobs from overseas into the United States.

“I think Mr. Trump is very smart and has an open mind,” Ma said, speaking with reporters. “I told him of my ideas and how we can improve the trade with China especially small businesses.”

In December, the Japanese company Softbank announced that it planned to invest $50 billion in the United States, and would create 50,000 jobs.