NYC Educator Caught on Camera Falling off Bed with Booze at Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Party

A Brooklyn assistant principal was caught on camera holding a bottle of booze and falling off a bed at a hotel room party during a planning retreat for educators, sources said Sunday.

A cell phone photo allegedly shows Diana Rendon, 33, assistant principal of Progress High School for Professional Careers in Williamsburg, jumping on a bed before falling off with two other educators at a conference center, the New York Post reported.

A 13-second video clip also appears to show Rendon sliding off the bed as a woman shrieks and a man yells, “Oh shit!”

The video shows multiple educators holding bottles of liquor and partying to loud music.

Hotel staff called police to quiet down the party, but nobody was arrested, sources said.

Revelations about the party, which took place in 2015 during a “planning retreat” at the HNA Palisades Premier Conference Center in Palisades, New York, came to light after a report Sunday found that Progress High School’s principal has been spending taxpayer dollars on booze-filled parties for staff in the interest of “team building.”

Almost the entire staff of Progress High School, about 60 employees, attended the event, which taxpayer dollars funded.

The Department of Education has said that it “does not have regulations concerning [employees’] alcohol consumption off work time.” But administrators and teachers can be disciplined or even fired for “conduct unbecoming” of their positions.

Rendon denied she was drinking at the party because she claimed she was pregnant at the time. “I don’t know how a seven-months-pregnant woman could be jumping on beds and drinking,” she said.

But she also said her baby was born September 1, 2016, meaning she was not pregnant until six months after the party.

Staffers said the images were brought to light because Rendon has a reputation for being a bully administrator who created a “culture of fear.”

“It was posed as an optional weekend of professional development,” one employee said of the retreat. “But if you refused to go you would be retaliated against in the form of negative observations.”