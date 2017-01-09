Officer Dead, Schools on Lockdown as Orlando Police Hunt Cop Killer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Orlando Master Sgt. Deborah Clayton was shot and killed early Monday morning. At least 13 schools are on lockdown and a massive manhunt is underway as Orlando police hunt the cop killer.

Clayton was shot shortly after 7 a.m. Eastern, and the Orlando Police Department indicates that she died at 7:40:

OPD @ChiefJohnMina It is with such a heavy heart that I have to tell you Master Sgt Debra Clayton a 17-year veteran of OPD, died at 7:40 am pic.twitter.com/owWHyuaOtj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The suspect in her death, 43-year-old Markeith Loyd, “was accused of murdering his girlfriend” in December 2016 and “[has] been arrested 20 times in Orange County since 1994,” according to Fox News.

Orlando PD tweeted:

Manhunt is under way in search of Markeith Loyd https://t.co/TDihNLBFR9 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

A manhunt for Lloyd is underway, and First Coast News reports law enforcement has “swarmed the Pine Hills neighborhood, near Pine Hills Road and Clarcona Ocoee Road”–the location of the Walmart near which the officer was killed. Thirteen area schools are on lockdown:

Gateway School Evans High School Pine Hills Elementary School Meadowbrook Middle School Positive Pathways Orange Center Rolling Hills Elementary School Lockhart Middle School Lockhart Elementary School Acceleration Academy West Esteem Academy Orange Virtual School Lake Silver Elementary School

An unidentified Orange County sheriff’s deputy died during a motorcycle crash while participating in the manhunt. Details on the accident were not released.

