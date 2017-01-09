Report: Jared Kushner to Serve as Trump’s Senior Adviser in White House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, is set to take a senior advising role in the White House, according to reports from NBC News and Fox News.

Several news reports on Monday suggest Kushner, who owns the New York Observer, will be a senior adviser to Trump in the White House, as he was throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Kushner and his wife Ivanka plan to relocate to Washington, D.C., where they have already reportedly chosen a new home.

According to the Huffington Post, the official announcement of Kushner’s position is expected later this week.