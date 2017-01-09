Trump to Focus on Supreme Court Nominee, Other Judicial Vacancies After Inauguration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump may use his list of 21 judges for potential Supreme Court nominee picks as a guide for appellate judges as well, according to Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer.

Asked by a reporter about who will be nominated to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court, Spicer pointed to the list of judges produced by the Trump campaign during the election. Trump has vowed to take his Supreme Court nominee from the list.

“I would look to that list first for individuals, not just for the Supreme Court, but I think we’re going to have a lot of vacancies at the appellate level as well,” Spicer responded, noting, “That would be a good starting point.”

The President-elect and his team have had people reach out to share additional names, Spicer added.

According to the Washington Post, Trump will inherit 103 judicial vacancies.

Spicer explained that there will be more focus on the Supreme Court nominee following Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.