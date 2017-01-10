Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Federal Government May Ban Passengers from Checking Guns in Baggage

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the wake of the January 6 shooting in the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport gun-free zone, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-23) makes clear that the federal government may no longer allow passengers to check a gun in their baggage.

According to NBC 6, Wasserman Schultz indicated that she wants to see the federal government do something. She said, “We certainly need to revisit and review whether or not you should be allowed to check firearms in your checked baggage and travel with them.”

She also floated the option of creating a secure area where people who check guns have to go to pick up their firearm. And her third option was a ban on checking ammunition.

Lost on Wasserman Schultz is the fact that Florida is one of only six states where it is illegal for concealed carry permit holders to carry a gun in unsecured areas for self-defense. So large groups of unarmed innocents stand together in areas of the airport that lack security; it is a mass public attacker’s dream come true. Banning guns in checked baggage would do nothing to stop further attacks, as a criminal or terrorist with a gun can walk into the unsecured areas from the pickup curb and kill easily.

The solution here is clear: eradicate the law that mandates that concealed carry permit holders be disarmed in baggage claim areas. This is a state-level action, rather than a federal one, and Representative Jake Raburn (R-57) has already introduced legislation to repeal the gun-free requirements.

Under Raburn’s plan, criminals and terrorists will have to deal with the fact that law-abiding citizens can shoot back.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of “Bullets with AWR Hawkins,” a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.