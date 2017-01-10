Chuck Grassley: ‘Sessions Will Be a Leader for Law and Order Administered Without Regard to Person’

Ahead of confirmation hearings for U.S. Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley says Sessions, “will be a leader for law and order administered without regard to person.”
Grassley released the following excerpted statements:
Our hearing today hardly introduces Senator Sessions to the committee. No, we’re here today to review the character and qualifications of a colleague who has served alongside us in the Senate for twenty years. That includes time as the Ranking Member of this committee. We know him well. We know the policy positions he has taken as a legislator. I’ve been on both sides of debates with Senator Sessions. Having served with him for so long we pretty well know whether he supports your policy positions or opposes them.
Throughout his (Sessions’) public service, both within the department and outside of it, he has raised his hand and served when called upon. He has done his duty, enforced the law fairly, and let the chips fall where they may.
And every member of this committee knows from experience that, in his new role, Senator Sessions will be a leader for law and order administered without regard to person. Leadership to that end is exactly what the department now needs. It should go without saying that the department is tasked with the responsibility of enforcing our laws—ALL of our laws—in a dispassionate and even-handed way.
At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning Sessions will face a committee of his peers as the Senate Committee on the Judiciary holds the Attorney General nomination hearing. A schedule for the hearing lists Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-MA) as introducing Sessions for the hearing.
Trump announced his intention to nominate Sessions back on November 18, just days after winning election.
