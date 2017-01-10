Skip to content

MTV’s Ira Madison III Calls Jeff Sessions’ Granddaughter ‘Prop’ Stolen from Toys R Us

by Katie McHugh10 Jan 20170

Culture writer for MTV News Ira Madison III attacked Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions and his Asian-American granddaughter as a “prop” to distract from his “racism.”

“Sessions, sir, kindly return this Asian baby to the Toys “R” Us you stole her from,” Madison tweeted.

After receiving a deluge of criticism, Madison deleted his initial tweet.

Madison was not alone; though he received the biggest backlash for his joke, a number of left-wing pundits and authors made similar cracks — presumably to demonstrate how anti-racist they are.


