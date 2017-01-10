Spicer: Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Hearing Postponed until Next Week

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Senate confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be postponed, according to Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer.

DeVos was originally supposed to have her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. However, Spicer says the hearing has been rescheduled for next week.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

GOP delaying DeVos and Pompeo hearings – part of larger negotiations to delay some hearings and potentially confirm some nominees by Jan. 20 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2017

“She has submitted all that information, paperwork, early in all of those situations,” Spicer said of DeVos, suggesting the schedule issue pertains to the Senate.

“As far as I know, this has nothing to do with her at all. It has to do with the Senate schedule,” Spicer explained to reporters on Tuesday morning.