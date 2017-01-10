Skip to content

Spicer: Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Hearing Postponed until Next Week

President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos shake hands at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. ()
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

by Alex Swoyer10 Jan 2017Washington, DC 0

The Senate confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will be postponed, according to Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer.

DeVos was originally supposed to have her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. However, Spicer says the hearing has been rescheduled for next week.

“She has submitted all that information, paperwork, early in all of those situations,” Spicer said of DeVos, suggesting the schedule issue pertains to the Senate.

“As far as I know, this has nothing to do with her at all. It has to do with the Senate schedule,” Spicer explained to reporters on Tuesday morning.


