Spicer Challenges Democratic Leaders to Denounce Protesters Disrupting Hearing

President-elect Donald Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer pressed reporters to question Democratic lawmakers about the treatment Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) gets during his confirmation hearing for United States Attorney General as left-wing protesters continuously interrupted the hearing.

“It is somewhat sad to watch someone — the folks on the left — to try to interrupt the Democratic process,” Spicer stated to reporters on a conference call on Tuesday morning.

Spicer said he was peppered with questions during the campaign process about the type of individuals that support Trump and whether or not he would denounce these certain individuals and that he hopes the media ask Democratic leaders the same about the actions of these protesters.

“I would hope that you on the call relentlessly ask the leaders in the Democratic Party…whether or not they equally denounce the left-wing tactics by …groups to interrupt the Democratic process,” Spicer challenged the press.

During Sessions’ confirmation hearing, several groups interrupted him as well as other lawmakers, including one group dressed as members of the KKK in an attempt to call Trump and his administration fascist.

Two more guys disrupt Sessions hearing. 'No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!' Gonna be a lot of this. Sessions resumes. Then another one! — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 10, 2017

Before Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing for attorney general began, protesters wearing KKK garb were escorted out https://t.co/VTxqOpX9ca pic.twitter.com/RMk70DFOm6 — CNN (@CNN) January 10, 2017