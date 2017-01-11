Cory Booker Testifies Against Sessions: ‘I Will always Choose Conscience and Country’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) broke with tradition and testified against one of his own colleagues in the United States Senate on Wednesday.

During the confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for United States Attorney General, Booker asked his colleagues to oppose Sessions’ confirmation. He said he felt he had to speak out for what his conscience believes, although he realizes it is in breaking with tradition.

“I will always choose conscience and country,” Booker declared.

He told his fellow senators he believes the United States justice system is biased against the poor, against the drug addicted, against the disabled, and against people of color.

“The next Attorney General must bring hope and healing to the country and [it] demands a more courageous empathy than Sen. Sessions demonstrates,” Booker blasted, suggesting that Sessions’ record does not demonstrate his willingness to pursue justice for all citizens, and referenced allegations of racism from the past.

Booker alleges that Sessions’ record is one of “hostility towards these convictions.”

“Law and order without justice is unattainable,” Booker added. “If there is no justice, there is no peace.”

Following Booker’s testimony, Willie Huntley, a black attorney who worked with Sessions for years in Alabama, said he has never seen Sessions demonstrate any racial [insensitivity].

“He provided a great deal of support in everything that I did,” Huntley stated. He added that Sessions will follow the Department of Justice motto saying, “Jeff will protect and defend the rights of all people.”