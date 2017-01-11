Donald Trump Blasts ‘Fake News’ — ‘I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump seems frustrated by the ongoing attempt to cast him as a leader beholden to Russia.

“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me,” he wrote on Twitter this morning. “I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!”

Trump also pointed out that the Russians described the unverified intelligence releases as “complete and total fabrication” and “utter nonsense.”

“Very unfair!” the president-elect added on Twitter. “I win an election easily, a great ‘movement’ is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!”

Trump angrily fired back at United States intelligence organizations for allowing the reports to leak to the media.

“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public,” he wrote. “One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”