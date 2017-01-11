Donald Trump on Obamacare: ‘It Will Be Repeal and Replace’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump says his administration will put forward a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare very soon.

“We’re going to do repeal and replace,” he said. “Very complicated stuff. And we’re going to get a health bill passed; we’re going to get health care taken care of in this country.”

“You’re going to be very, very proud as not only the media and reporters, you’re going to be very proud of what we put forth having to do with health care,” Trump said to reporters during a press conference. He adds:

Obamacare is a complete and total disaster. They can say what they want. They can guide you any way they want to guide you, and, in some cases, they guide you incorrectly. In most cases, you realize what’s happened – it’s imploding. As we said, some states have over a hundred percent increase, and ‘17 – and I said this two years ago – ’17 is going to be the bad year. It’s going to be catastrophic.

Trump said that while politically his team could “sit back, and wait, and watch, and criticize, and we could be a Chuck Schumer and sit back and criticize it,” but ultimately, “it wouldn’t be fair to the people.”

“We don’t want to own it, politically,” he said. “They own it right now. So the easiest thing would be to let it implode in ’17 and, believe me, we’d get pretty much whatever we wanted, but it would take a long time.”

Trump said that, as soon as Rep. Tom Price is approved as the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, his administration would be submitting, “essentially simultaneously,” a proposal to repeal and replace.

Trump said Obamacare’s deductibles are “so high” that “people go broke paying their premiums which are going through the roof.”

“Obamacare is the Democrats’ problem,” he said. “We’re going to take the problem off the shelves for them. We’re doing them a tremendous service by doing it. We could sit back and let them hang with it. We are doing the Democrats a great service.”

“We’re going to have a health care that is far less expensive and far better,” he added.