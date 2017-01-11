Donald Trump Dismisses ‘Golden Showers’: ‘I’m Very Much a Germaphobe’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump denounced some of the unsubstantiated rumors published by left wing blogs about Trump receiving “golden showers” from prostitutes while he was in Russia.

“Does anyone really believe that story?” Trump asked incredulously during his press conference at Trump Tower, after he was asked about his behavior in Russia.

“I’m also very much of a germaphobe, by the way, believe me,” he added.

Trump asserted that as a high profile person, he was “extremely careful” about his activity in hotel rooms and was extremely suspicious about hidden cameras.

“I’m surrounded by people and I always tell them anywhere, but I always tell them, if I’m leaving this country, be very careful, because in your hotel rooms and no matter where you go, you’re going to probably have cameras,” he said.