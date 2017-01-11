Mike Pence Blasts ‘Fake News,’ Media Seeks to ‘Deligitimize’ Incoming Administration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Vice-president elect Mike Pence today criticized BuzzFeed and CNN for publishing “fake news” that can “only be attributed to media bias.”

The charge came after both media outlets pushed unverified and unsubstantiated report about Donald Trump’s supposed ties to Russia.

Pence said that Trump is “bringing together men and women of extraordinary capability,” with an “unprecedented calibre of leadership and background.” That record is likely the reason behind the “concerted effort from some in the mainstream media to delegitimize this election and demean our incoming administration,” he said.

Pence lamented the “irresponsible decision of a few news organizations to run with a false and unsubstantiated report,” which he added can “only be attributed to media bias.”

“The American people are sick and tired of it,” he continued.

