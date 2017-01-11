Peter Schweizer: Your Money Is Being Used to Help Bankroll the World Economic Forum in Davos. Why?–Fox News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Peter Schweizer, Breitbart senior editor-at-large, president of the Government Accountability Institute, and author of the best seller Clinton Cash wants to know why Americans are helping to foot the tab of the “elite of elites” at the World Economic Forum being held next week in Davos, Switzerland.

This article first appeared at Fox News Opinion:

Later this month hundreds of private jets are expected to descend on a small town in the canton of Graubünden, Switzerland, for a few brief days. They will be carrying the elite of the elite, who will be attending the World Economic Forum (WEF). Held in the beautiful Alpine mountain resort of Davos-Klosters, attendance is strictly by invitation only. Basic membership in the WEF costs $50,000. A premium membership can set you back $500,000. But in recent years the WEF has enjoyed another source of income. Since 2013, the Obama administration has been sending foreign assistance dollars to the WEF through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). According to government records, the tab to taxpayers thus far is $26 million.

