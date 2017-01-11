Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ Organizations at ‘Great News Conference’ on Twitter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter late Wednesday night to troll news outlets — such as CNN — that he believes are “fake news.”

We had a great News Conference at Trump Tower today. A couple of FAKE NEWS organizations were there but the people truly get what's going on — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

Trump’s late night tweet came following his press conference earlier that morning in New York City—his first press conference since officially becoming the president-elect.

During the press conference, Trump sparred with CNN reporter Jim Acosta, and called CNN “fake news.”

He also blasted Buzzfeed, calling it a “failing pile of garbage,” as both news outlets reported about an unverified report full of allegations about Trump and Russia.

Trump has denied the reports, alleging the “fake news” is similar to Nazi Germany.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017