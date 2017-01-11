Skip to content

Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ Organizations at ‘Great News Conference’ on Twitter

Getty/Spencer Platt
Getty/Spencer Platt

by Alex Swoyer11 Jan 2017Washington, DC 0

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter late Wednesday night to troll news outlets — such as CNN — that he believes are “fake news.”

Trump’s late night tweet came following his press conference earlier that morning in New York City—his first press conference since officially becoming the president-elect.

During the press conference, Trump sparred with CNN reporter Jim Acosta, and called CNN “fake news.”

He also blasted Buzzfeed, calling it a “failing pile of garbage,” as both news outlets reported about an unverified report full of allegations about Trump and Russia.

Trump has denied the reports, alleging the “fake news” is similar to Nazi Germany.


