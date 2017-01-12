Soros-Funded Groups Back Anti-Trump Women’s March

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Women’s March on Washington, a celebrity-endorsed event planned for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, is backed by a who’s who of far-left organizations, including scores of groups financed by billionaire George Soros.

The march has been described by the news media as a female protest against Trump, with reports that hundreds of thousands might attend.

Celebrities who have confirmed attendance include:

Chelsea Handler, America Ferrera, Unzo Aduba, Scarlett Johnansson, Debra Messing, Padma Lakshmi, Julianne Moore, Hari Nef, Yara Shahidi, Constance Wu, Olivia Wilde, Monica Ramen, Katy Perry, Cher, Danielle Brooks, Patricia Arquette and Zendaya.

The mission statement for the march claims that the gathering is meant to send a message “that women’s rights are human rights.”

The statement reads:

The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us – immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault – and our communities are hurting and scared. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear.

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.

Activists Gloria Steinem and Harry Belafonte are serving as honorary co-chairs.

In 2005, Belafonte founded the Gathering for Justice group, which has since been the recipient of numerous grants from Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

The Open Society also supported the New York production of a play starring Belafonte titled “The Exonerated” about wrongly convicted death row inmates. Soros’ foundation sponsored a series of “talk back” conversions after the play “where justice advocates and death penalty experts from across the country will speak and field questions from the theater audience.”

Belafonte serves on the board of the Advancement Project, which was one of four primary recipients of money from a group created in 2008 called the Election Administration Fund. The Fund reportedly raised between $5.1 million–$1 million from Soros’ Open Society Institute.

Meanwhile, the official partner’s list for the Women’s March on Washington reads like a who’s who of the far-left, including groups such as CODEPINK, the Southern Poverty Law Center and 350.org.

Many of the march “partners” are financed by Soros, including: Sierra Club, Amnesty International, MoveOn.org, NAACP, Green For All, Center for Constitutional Rights, Human Rights Watch, MoveOn.org, NARAL Pro-Choice, People for the American Way, and Planned Parenthood.

The march is led by the following four co-chairs:

Tamika D. Mallory, whose bio says she “has worked closely with the Obama Administration as an advocate for civil rights issues, equal rights for women, health care, gun violence, and police misconduct.” She also served on the transition committee of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Carmen Perez, who served as the executive director of Belafonte’s Soros-financed The Gathering for Justice.

Linda Sarsour, a self-described “Brooklyn-born Palestinian-American-Muslim racial justice and civil rights activist,” who serves as “the Executive Director of the Arab American Association of New York, co-founder of Muslims for Ferguson, and a member of Justice League NYC,” her march bio relates.

Bob Bland, the CEO and founder of Manufacture New York (MNY), which his bio describes as “a social enterprise that is rethinking the fashion ecosystem (design, development, distribution) and creating a new, vertically-integrated business model that will transform apparel & textile production for the 21st century.”

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.

With research by Brenda J. Elliott.