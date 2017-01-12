Four Former HUD Secretaries Endorse Dr. Ben Carson

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Four former Secretaries of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) endorsed Dr. Ben Carson, President-elect Donald Trump’s HUD nominee, on Thursday — the same day as Carson’s confirmation hearing.

Henry Cisneros, who served as HUD Secretary under President Bill Clinton, along with HUD Secretary Sen. Mel Martinez, HUD Secretary Alphonso Jackson and HUD Secretary Steven Preston, who all served under President George W. Bush, wrote a letter encouraging the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs to support Carson’s confirmation.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“The singular, common piece of advice every HUD secretary is given is to listen,” the letter read.

It continued:

It worked to help us overcome the challenges we faced, and we know Dr. Carson will heed it as well as he works to help make HUD’s mission a reality: creating strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. As secretary, we know that Dr. Carson will learn about what works, develop new innovations, measure outcomes, and achieve real results to improve communities throughout America.

“I am immensely grateful for the support of Secretaries Cisneros, Martinez, Jackson and Preston, and it is a great honor to be mentioned with such accomplished public servants,” Carson stated in response to the endorsement. “If confirmed, I look forward to listening to the concerns of the American people in order to develop new solutions to age-old problems, especially increasing opportunity, and making America’s neighborhoods stronger.”