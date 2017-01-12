Inspector General Will Investigate Assistant Attorney General for Leaks to Clinton Campaign

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Inspector General for the Justice Department Michael Horowitz announced that he would launch an investigation into allegations that employees improperly disclosed information about investigations ahead of the 2016 election.

According to the statement from Horowitz, the investigation will focus on allegations that the Department’s Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs — Peter Kadzik — improperly revealed details about the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The Kadzik emails were discovered as part of the published Podesta emails from Wikileaks.

Kadzik, a close friend of Podesta, emailed him on multiple occasions about the investigation and met him socially several times during that time.

The investigation will also focus on FBI Director James Comey and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for their disclosure of information about the case during the election.

Other employees will be investigated for disclosure of “non-public” information about Clinton’s ongoing investigations.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch was not included in the investigation, despite reports of a private meeting at an airport with former President Bill Clinton during the election.