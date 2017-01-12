Obama Surprises Vice President Joe Biden with a Presidential Medal of Freedom

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Barack Obama honored his own Vice President with a Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday afternoon, calling him a “lion of American History.”

“He’s been unafraid to give it to me straight,” Obama said, referring to the advice he received from Biden over the years.

Biden awkwardly stood as Obama delivered a lengthy speech praising his Vice President, wiping away tears.

“This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance,” Obama joked during his speech.

But when Obama surprised Biden by awarding him the medal, it prompted Biden to turn his back to the audience to hide his tears.

“It is as Joe once said, a… big deal,” Obama said, referring to the moment that Biden famously dropped an expletive after Obamacare was passed.