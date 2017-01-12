Police: Man Posed as Wife on Facebook to Cover Up Her Killing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A man is accused of strangling his wife, then posing as her on her social media account to cover up her death, police said.

George Joseph McShane, 42, was found in his SUV with the engine running in his garage, attempting to kill himself Tuesday, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Police officers arrived at McShane’s residence after a family member called Orlando police saying that she feared McShane’s wife was dead and McShane was going to kill himself.

“It just wasn’t like her to not answer calls. We’re a tight-knit family and we’re always gabbing. I just can’t believe this really happened. It’s heartbreaking,” said her cousin Peter Mattias Ivester.

While McShane was found in the garage, his brother went inside the home with the officers and found McShane’s wife, Kristen McShane, lying on a bed, not displaying any signs of life, WKMG reported.

Paramedics from the Orlando Fire Department declared her dead at the scene.

McShane reportedly told police he “lost his temper” while the couple was fighting Saturday, jumped on his wife, and started choking her with both hands.

Homicide investigators say McShane told them that after Kristen’s death, he logged into her Facebook account and posted to her page impersonating her so family and friends would think she was still alive.

“He further posted that her phone has been dropped into a toilet so that others would not become alarmed because Kristen was not returning their phone calls or texts,” according to the arrest report.

“I can’t believe I dropped my phone in the toilet. I’m such an idiot. Message me here, ‘til I can get it fixed,” he allegedly wrote on her Facebook page, logged in as Kristen.

McShane was charged with second-degree murder and domestic battery by strangulation and is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

Kristen’s family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her two children, ages four and six, as well as her funeral.