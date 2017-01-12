Politico: Ukrainian Officials Secretly Targeted Trump, Helped Clinton, During Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Politico is reporting that officials in the eastern European country of Ukraine are seeking ways to apologize to incoming President Donald Trump for their secretive efforts to help Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.

Ukrainian officials assisted Clinton by publicly denigrating Trump’s fitness for office as well as pushing documents attempting to implicate Trump or his aides in corruption and by suggesting they were launching investigations into the purported allegations — only to stymie such investigations as the election neared — according to Politico’s January 11 article.

Ukraine’s interference on Clinton’s behalf negatively affected the Trump campaign when accusations against Trump aide Paul Manafort helped cause him to quit the campaign, the online newser said.

“Politico’s investigation found evidence of Ukrainian government involvement in the race that appears to strain diplomatic protocol dictating that governments refrain from engaging in one another’s elections,” the news site wrote.

But now that Trump has won the presidency, Politico says it appears that members of the Ukrainian government and their operatives are seeking ways to ingratiate themselves with Republican organizations and groups close to Trump.

Politico cites several Ukrainian operatives who have started making overtures to people who might get them in Trump’s good graces.

