Report: Trump’s ‘Cadillac One’ Limo Will Be Equipped with Tear Gas Cannon, Shotgun

Donald Trump’s presidential limousine will be equipped with a tear gas cannon, shotgun, and even bottles of the President-elect’s blood type, according to multiple reports.

The “Cadillac One” limo, which will make its public debut on Inauguration Day, will replace a fleet of nearly a dozen vehicles that have served President Obama since 2009, Autoweek reported.

The vehicle, also known as “The Beast,” will come with a price tag of up to $1.5 million, the New York Post reported.

It will be equipped with bottles of the President-elect’s blood type in case an ambulance that travels with the motorcade cannot get access to him.

The limousine will also feature bullet-proof windows and doors and will be plated with military-grade armor, making the doors so heavy that the president will not be able to open them from the inside, according to the Hill.

The presidential limousine’s main purpose is to transport the president between planes, helicopters, and buildings, and trips inside the limousine are usually not expected to last more than 30 minutes, according to Autoweek.