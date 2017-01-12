Trump Praises Senate for Moving to Repeal and Replace Obamacare, Puts Pressure on the House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to praise the United States Senate for voting to begin the repeal process on Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act. Trump also put pressure on the United States House of Representatives to follow through with the same.

Congrats to the Senate for taking the first step to #RepealObamacare– now it's onto the House! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

The House is set to take up the measure on Friday, but Reuters reports that there are some skeptical Republican lawmakers.

“I don’t want to vote for this and say it’s the first step (toward repeal), and find out that there are some long-term budget consequences,” explained Rep. Mark Amodei, a Republican.

The measure that the Senate passed on Thursday begins the process of committees in both the Senate and the House to draft legislation repealing the healthcare law by Jan. 27.

Repealing and replacing Obamacare was one of Trump’s key campaign promises.