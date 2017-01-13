Seventh Candidate for DNC Chair: ‘I’m the Child of Undocumented Immigrants’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A far-left Democratic activist and Fox News analyst Jehmu Greene has become the seventh person to enter the race for chair of the Democratic National Committee.

“After an historic year and devastating losses up and down the ballot, it is women who are stepping up to protect the rights and freedom of every American,” Greene wrote on her campaign website. She noted on her site that she is the child of illegal immigrants from Liberia and owes it to the Democratic Party for her rise in politics.

“We are organizing, taking action, and marching to demonstrate our opposition to the next administration’s hurtful, hateful policies,” she added, taking aim at President-elect Donald Trump. “It is critical that the debate over the future of the Democratic Party reflects this energy — transforming the party and the country cannot be done without us,” Greene wrote.

She added, “Like so many women across the country, I am stepping up and putting myself out there. I am running for DNC chair.”

Greene’s announcement arrived two days before her planned appearance at an event in Phoenix, Arizona Sunday where she will appear with fellow Democrats for the first of four planned “DNC Future Forum” meetings.

The other candidates are Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN); Secretary of Labor Tom Perez; Raymond Buckley, chairman of New Hampshire Democrats; Jaime Harrison, chairman of the South Carolina Democrats; Peter Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana; and Sally Boyton Brown, executive director of the Idaho Democrats.

Ellison, who has received the endorsement of National Nurses United, is arguably the most controversial candidate in the DNC race for his history of support for the very unorthodox anti-Israel leader of Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has recently reversed course on Ellison and announced that they oppose him for DNC chair after they were forced to address an audio from 2010. On the audio, the left-wing congressman said that Israel controlled the U.S. government.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — who is himself Jewish — is sticking with Ellison. He is joined by several other left-wing Jews, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who also endorsed Ellison’s candidacy, in spite of his support for Islam.

Several prominent Democratic leaders expressed that “they are upset with Schumer for backing Ellison, who has been highly critical of Israel,” according to CBS2.

