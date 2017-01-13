Obama’s DOJ: Chicago Police Use Unconstitutional, ‘Excessive’ Force

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On January 13 President Obama’s Department of Justice announced that the Chicago Police Department is “unconstitutionally engaged” in the use of “excessive” force.

The announcement was issued by Attorney General Loretta Lynch and followed a year-long investigation into the CPD.

According to CNN, the DOJ’s 161-page report claims evidence that CPD officers:

• Shot at fleeing suspects who presented no immediate threat

• Shot at vehicles without justification

• Used less-lethal force, including Tasers, against people who posed no threat

• Used force to retaliate against and punish people

• Used excessive force against juveniles