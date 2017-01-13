Animal Rights Activists Outraged as Micheal Bloomberg’s Daughter Dates Trophy Hunter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are just two of the groups expressing outrage over the fact that Michael Bloomberg’s daughter Georgina is dating Carlos Arruza Jr., a trophy hunter.

Azzura is COO of SSI Petroleum and “an assault rifle enthusiast.”

But Page Six reports that his love for hunting goes behind guns; “he’s also keen on spear fishing and shooting turkeys with a bow and arrow.”

In November, the Human Society gave Georgina its “Compassion in Action Award,” citing “her tireless work to protect all animals.” She brought Azzura as her date to the award venue.

Azzura frequently takes to social media to post photos of the animals he has hunted, and many of Georgina’s social media followers have taken the time to voice their disapproval. For example, when Georgina recently used a post to wish Azzura happy birthday, one of her followers responded with, “Congratulations on ur award from the Humane Society.” They added, “Hunting is evil.”

The Daily Mail reports that Georgina also names Eric Trump’s wife as a “good friend.” She said that Eric’s wife “does a lot of dog rescue,” and she is hoping that will cause the White House to be involved in pro-animal issues.

