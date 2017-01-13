Silenced: DC Radio Station Pulls Pro-Life Ad Off Air

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) says Washington, D.C. radio station WTOP has pulled its paid-for ad off the air after receiving complaints from listeners.

The national pro-life organization’s paid advertisement urges the redirection of taxpayer funds from abortion business Planned Parenthood to other federally qualified healthcare centers that provide more comprehensive care.

The ad script is as follows:

“It’s a fact: Planned Parenthood is America’s largest abortion business …nearly a million abortions in the last three years. Its executives were caught on tape bragging about selling baby body parts. Under federal investigation, Planned Parenthood spent thirty million last election on political activism, not women’s healthcare. It’s time for Congress to act. It’s time to redirect Planned Parenthood’s funding to community health centers that provide comprehensive health care to women, not abortions. – Paid for by Susan B. Anthony List

“Susan B. Anthony List has learned from Washington, D.C. radio station WTOP that it will discontinue airing our paid advertisement regarding taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood,” said SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. “This regrettable response to our radio spot on one of the lead topics in the current national debate is shameful for a First Amendment institution like WTOP.”

Dannenfelser added:

One of the surest signs that a policy message like ours is effective is its opponents’ pushing to silence it. Planned Parenthood speaks boldly of its pride in performing more abortions than any other entity in the United States and packaging the body parts of these aborted children for profitable use. These are the facts, however uncomfortable they may be for some to hear. Rest assured that SBA List will continue to unveil and champion the truth about Planned Parenthood, no matter what they and their allies do to suppress the reality behind their public masks.

SBA List is launching a $500,000 campaign to expose Planned Parenthood as a profit-driven abortion business to which women’s actual health and safety is far from a priority. Planned Parenthood receives more than a half billion taxpayer dollars per year and performs more than 323,000 abortions per year as well.

The radio and digital advertising campaign, which targets Washington, D.C. and key states, takes off as Congress moves closer to eliminating the taxpayer funding of the nation’s largest abortion chain. The Senate has passed a budget resolution bill, the first step in the process to repeal Obamacare and redirect Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding using the budget reconciliation procedure.

Dannenfelser and her organization are urging the House to follow up by passing the Senate’s budget resolution. She points out that federally qualified healthcare centers in communities “provide comprehensive health care for women and families.”

“These centers outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities by a 20:1 ratio,” she continues. “Redirecting the abortion giant’s taxpayer funding will fulfill a major pro-life commitment made by President-elect Trump to end Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding as long as they continue to perform abortions.”

A recent poll released by SBA List found “a majority or plurality of voters in 2018 Senate battleground states oppose giving tax dollars to Planned Parenthood.”

“A majority in North Dakota, Montana, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Florida also said they would be less likely to vote for Senators who support sending tax dollars to the abortion giant rather than community health centers,” the group states.

WTOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.