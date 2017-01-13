SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump continued excoriating the forces behind the published document of unsubstantiated accusations of compromising behavior, accusing his political rivals for leaking the document prepared by a private investigator.

“It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued,” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning, adding, “Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS!”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Wall Street Journal reported that former British spy Christopher Steele, now the director of a private investigation firm, prepared the document.

According to the New York Times, a wealthy Republican donor funded political opposition group Fusion GPS to investigate Trump. The investigation was continued by Hillary Clinton’s Democratic supporters, and the group hired Steele to investigate Trump.

Trump again pointed to Russian denials of possessing information on him and suggested “intelligence” sources released it.

On Friday morning, the President-elect referred to “my people” getting an intelligence report on the document “within 90 days.”