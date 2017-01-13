Trump’s Inauguration Speech to Be ‘Very Visionary,’ Lay Out Where He Plans to Take the Country

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration speech will echo his speech after he won the election in the early morning hours on Nov. 9, aiming to unite the country.

According to Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer, Trump is still meeting with his team to refine the text of his speech ahead of inauguration day on Jan. 20.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“It’s a work in progress,” Spicer told reporters on Friday morning, adding that the speech will discuss the themes that Trump spoke about during his campaign, such as how to “restore pride in our nation” and “putting more Americans back to work.”

“It will be very visionary and lay out where he wants to take his country,” Spicer added.