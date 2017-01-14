Anti-Trump ‘Women’s March’ Celebrates Abortion-on-Demand

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Despite its lip service to “diversity,” the media-hyped “Women’s March on Washington” has turned out to be just another front for the abortion lobby, promoted by Planned Parenthood and its cronies.

Ostensibly organized to protest the election of Donald Trump, the march on January 21, 2017, will showcase the losing platform of Hillary Clinton, especially her dogged devotion to abortion-on-demand.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While the march’s website claims that “we join in diversity” by “defending the most marginalized among us,” women who are pro-life or defend traditional marriage and family fall outside the stated qualifications of those who wish to march and are not welcome.

The “unity principles” that narrow the scope of the march specifically espouse “reproductive rights” and “LGBTQIA rights,” while omitting the rights to religious freedom or the fundamental right to life.

“We believe in Reproductive Freedom,” the guidelines state. “This means open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control for all people, regardless of income, location or education.”

“We must have the power to control our bodies and be free from gender norms, expectations and stereotypes,” it reads.

Although organizers hail the event as a “grassroots effort,” in reality, it is a massive top-down, choreographed assembly paid for by major donors such as George Soros and Planned Parenthood, “helmed by four national co-chairs and a national coordinating committee who are working around the clock to pull it all together.”

The list of “Partners” of the event reads like a who’s who of radical feminism, and includes Catholics for Choice, the Center for Reproductive Rights, The Coalition of Nasty Women, EMILY’s List, Free the Nipple, GLAAD, NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation, National Abortion Federation, National Center for Lesbian Rights, National Institute for Reproductive Health, Pussyhat Project, and, of course, Planned Parenthood.

The usual Hollywood shills for the abortion lobby will also be out in full force.

Planned Parenthood advocate Scarlett Johansson, for instance, announced, “I am marching on Washington to let our next president know that we, men and women alike, will not stand down or be silenced and will fight to protect our bodies and our choices.”

Actress Debra Messing of Will & Grace went further still, saying, “An attack on Planned Parenthood is an attack on all American women.”

Conspicuous by their absence will be the tens of millions of “American women” who believe in the right to life for all, including the unborn.

Follow Thomas D. Williams on Twitter Follow @tdwilliamsrome