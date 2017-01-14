Donald Trump to John Lewis: Focus on Your ‘Crime-Infested District’ Instead of Complaining About the Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis should pay more attention to the crime plaguing his district than bellyache over the election results.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Lewis’s district encompasses most of Atlanta, named as one of America’s top murder capitals by the FBI. Here are a sampling of crime headlines from the first two weeks of 2017:

Lewis declared on Friday he will not attend Trump’s inauguration.

“I don’t see the president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis had told NBC News’ Chuck Todd earlier.

Revealing authentic emails from Democrats, including speeches given by Hillary Clinton about her “dream” of open borders, unfairly “destroyed” her candidacy, Lewis complained.

“I think the Russians participated in having this man get elected, and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. I don’t plan to attend the Inauguration,” he said. “I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians, and others, that helped him get elected. That’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not the open, democratic process.”